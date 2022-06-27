Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 88,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 52,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.11. The company had a trading volume of 153,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,115. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average of $123.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.