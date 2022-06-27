Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Medtronic by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.96. 80,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,545. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

