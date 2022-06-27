Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $344.20. 5,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,158. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.61.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

