Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 365 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.4% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after acquiring an additional 132,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,604,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.58. 2,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,316. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

