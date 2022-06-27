Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) PT Lowered to $5.25 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HYZN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

