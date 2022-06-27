ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 52,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,764 shares.The stock last traded at $9.44 and had previously closed at $9.49.

ICL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 16.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $23.832 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 96.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,731.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,547 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $24,682,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 737.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after buying an additional 1,997,559 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $19,878,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,119,000.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

