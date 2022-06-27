Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of IR opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

