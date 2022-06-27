Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 500 Shares

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $44,625.00.

Ingles Markets stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,319. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $101.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.89.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

