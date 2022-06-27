Ink (INK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $138.00

Ink (INK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $208,057.98 and $138.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00146596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.