Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 15th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of INGXF stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 234.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $148.99 million for the quarter.
About Innergex Renewable Energy (Get Rating)
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF)
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.