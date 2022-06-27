Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 15th

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 234.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $148.99 million for the quarter.

INGXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.