Insider Buying: Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Senior Officer Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brett Daniel Booth acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$21,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$279,000.

YGR traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 176,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,111. The company has a market cap of C$266.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.03 and a 1 year high of C$4.07.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$51.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YGR shares. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Yangarra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

