Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,696,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

