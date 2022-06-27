Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CTO Sells $17,282.84 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CTO Eric Sidle sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $17,282.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 618,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,380.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CHPT opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 111,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.