Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CTO Sells $17,282.84 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CTO Eric Sidle sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $17,282.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 618,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,380.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CHPT opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 111,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
