Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells 470 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $34,079.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MATX traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.54. The company had a trading volume of 401,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,196. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average is $92.83. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 80.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

