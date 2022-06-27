Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells $109,820.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56.

PINS stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pinterest by 909.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,813 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

