Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Lowered to C$4.75

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITRG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday.
Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.
Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
