Inverse Finance Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for about $87.75 or 0.00422319 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $8.22 million and $543,902.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00238624 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001261 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008486 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

