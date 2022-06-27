Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 7.7% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.99. 1,423,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,502,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

