Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.63. 2,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average of $176.82. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $141.18 and a 1-year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

