Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 917,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 224,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.14. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.