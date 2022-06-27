iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

