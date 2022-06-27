iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 242.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.06. 1,352,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.63.

