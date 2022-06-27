iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 170,977 shares.The stock last traded at $81.83 and had previously closed at $81.87.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.71.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.