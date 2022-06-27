iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Acquired by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,266,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,041,000 after buying an additional 363,750 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of IDV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.58. 1,085,502 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.