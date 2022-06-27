iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned 0.88% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 556.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 120,147 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 278,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1,096.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 225.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.13. 1,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,594. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

