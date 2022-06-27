iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 104,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,684,420 shares.The stock last traded at $52.66 and had previously closed at $52.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

