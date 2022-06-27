iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.75. The company had a trading volume of 106,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,881. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average is $110.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

