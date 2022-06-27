iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $58,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,694,000 after acquiring an additional 129,389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.86. 83,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.63. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

