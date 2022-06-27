iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $233.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,544. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

