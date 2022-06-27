iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lessened by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after buying an additional 158,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,771,000 after buying an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.14. 79,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,544. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.