iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lowered by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,088,000 after purchasing an additional 223,965 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,182,000 after purchasing an additional 433,423 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 91,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
