iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,753. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

