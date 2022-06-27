iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

IJR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 167,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,078. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

