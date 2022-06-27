Jefferies Financial Group Trims Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Target Price to $110.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

