JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €71.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) has been given a €71.00 ($74.74) target price by Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.60% from the stock’s previous close.

JST has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective on JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

JST stock traded up €0.50 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €37.25 ($39.21). 15,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €38.38 and its 200 day moving average is €41.68. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €34.05 ($35.84) and a 12-month high of €56.30 ($59.26). The company has a market cap of $555.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

