JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €160.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($168.42) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($197.89) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($193.68) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €227.00 ($238.95) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €199.00 ($209.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock traded up €0.30 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €140.90 ($148.32). 122,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €116.65 ($122.79) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($196.95). The business has a 50-day moving average of €164.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €148.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 6.39.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.