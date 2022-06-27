JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target to GBX 340

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 340 ($4.16) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LNSPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.74) to GBX 325 ($3.98) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

LNSPF remained flat at $$2.82 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

