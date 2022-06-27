JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Target Price to GBX 210

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.43) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.72) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 530.63 ($6.50).

JD stock opened at GBX 119.10 ($1.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.89).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

