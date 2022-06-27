JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.5% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.07. 2,449,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30.

