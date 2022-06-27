Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kahoot! ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Kahoot! ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $1.94 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

