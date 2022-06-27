Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $94,133.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $225,519.01 and approximately $94,133.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00146596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

