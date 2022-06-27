KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $50.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered KB Home from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KB Home by 1,375.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.