Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,182,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.41. 4,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,837. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

