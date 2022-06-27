Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.73. 19,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.95. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.