Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $418,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 259,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.79. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,513. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

