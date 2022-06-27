Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.81. 64,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

