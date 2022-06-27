Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.45. The stock had a trading volume of 71,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,051. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $147.50. The company has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average of $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

