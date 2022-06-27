Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

NYSE:KFY opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 5.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

