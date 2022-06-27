La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of LZB stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $25.16. 999,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,209. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

