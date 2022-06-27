Landshare (LAND) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Landshare (LAND) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Landshare has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $25,751.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003488 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,811,147 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,968 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

